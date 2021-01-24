January 24, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two men shot dead in shooting at Phuket bus terminal

1 min read
42 seconds ago TN
Bus in Patong, Phuket

Bus in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: Two men were shot dead by a colleague at the 2nd bus terminal on Thep Kasattree road in Muang district on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Capt Wipawan Wathanangoenthanong, a Muang police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 10.15pm. Pol Col Teerawat Liamsuwan, the Muang police chief, arrived at the scene shortly afterwards with forensic police and medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital to investigate.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

Two men shot dead in shooting at Phuket bus terminal 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

1 day ago TN
1 min read

No need for COVID-19 test to extend visa, says Phuket Immigration

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Two men shot dead in shooting at Phuket bus terminal

46 seconds ago TN
1 min read

3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling ‘cannabis cookies’

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Missing soldier and policeman found dead in reservoir in Phetchaburi

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

198 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported on Saturday

22 hours ago TN