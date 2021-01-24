Two men shot dead in shooting at Phuket bus terminal

Two men shot dead in shooting at Phuket bus terminal1 min read
PHUKET: Two men were shot dead by a colleague at the 2nd bus terminal on Thep Kasattree road in Muang district on Saturday night, police said.
Pol Capt Wipawan Wathanangoenthanong, a Muang police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 10.15pm. Pol Col Teerawat Liamsuwan, the Muang police chief, arrived at the scene shortly afterwards with forensic police and medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital to investigate.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST