3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling 'cannabis cookies'
Bangkok – Three Thai nationals were arrested in Bangkok this morning, January 24th, with 10 kilograms of processed cannabis and a handful of magic mushrooms after allegedly illegally producing cannabis cookies for sale.
The arrest followed the police investigation, revealing that there was cannabis trading through the LINE application in a group chat called “The hippy cookie”. An investigator then went undercover to lure in the purchase by ordering 5 grams of marijuana, with a price of 3,500 baht, on January 23rd at around 8:00 pm.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News