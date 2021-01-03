3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling ‘cannabis cookies’





Bangkok – Three Thai nationals were arrested in Bangkok this morning, January 24th, with 10 kilograms of processed cannabis and a handful of magic mushrooms after allegedly illegally producing cannabis cookies for sale.

The arrest followed the police investigation, revealing that there was cannabis trading through the LINE application in a group chat called “The hippy cookie”. An investigator then went undercover to lure in the purchase by ordering 5 grams of marijuana, with a price of 3,500 baht, on January 23rd at around 8:00 pm.

