January 24, 2021

3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling ‘cannabis cookies’

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Bangkok – Three Thai nationals were arrested in Bangkok this morning, January 24th, with 10 kilograms of processed cannabis and a handful of magic mushrooms after allegedly illegally producing cannabis cookies for sale.

The arrest followed the police investigation, revealing that there was cannabis trading through the LINE application in a group chat called “The hippy cookie”. An investigator then went undercover to lure in the purchase by ordering 5 grams of marijuana, with a price of 3,500 baht, on January 23rd at around 8:00 pm.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

