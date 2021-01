PRACHINBURI, Jan 15 (TNA) – Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri province is serving dishes and drinks prepared with marijuana leaves at its Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa.

Asala Chaocharoen, professional pharmacist at the hospital, said the hospital had pioneered the medical use of marijuana and at the latest development it used 1-2 leaves from legally planted marijuana in a dish.

