Thailand records 188 new COVID-19 cases and 628 recoveries on Friday





Thailand recorded 188 new COVID-19 cases today, while 628 people have recovered from the disease, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The new infections are 154 locally-acquired, including 73 cases found during pro-active screening and 81 cases among those under observation. 21 arrivals from abroad are infected and in state quarantine, 13 of which were arrivals from Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

