January 15, 2021

Thailand records 188 new COVID-19 cases and 628 recoveries on Friday

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand recorded 188 new COVID-19 cases today, while 628 people have recovered from the disease, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

The new infections are 154 locally-acquired, including 73 cases found during pro-active screening and 81 cases among those under observation. 21 arrivals from abroad are infected and in state quarantine, 13 of which were arrivals from Myanmar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

