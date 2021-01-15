Thailand records 188 new COVID-19 cases and 628 recoveries on Friday

Thailand records 188 new COVID-19 cases and 628 recoveries on Friday1 min read
Thailand recorded 188 new COVID-19 cases today, while 628 people have recovered from the disease, according to CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.
The new infections are 154 locally-acquired, including 73 cases found during pro-active screening and 81 cases among those under observation. 21 arrivals from abroad are infected and in state quarantine, 13 of which were arrivals from Myanmar.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World