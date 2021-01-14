Even with lower efficacy, COVID-19 vaccine can save lives: Expert





Even if a Covid-19 vaccine proves to have a lower disease prevention rate in some trials, it could still save lives, a highly respected virologist said on Thursday.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, said vaccines for many diseases had low disease prevention efficacy rates, but could prevent illness and death.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

