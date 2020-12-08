December 8, 2020

Thailand ready to launch first medical marijuana tour in Southeast Asia

Marijuana (Cannabis) leaves. Photo: pxfuel.


The Tourism and Sports and Public Health ministries are ready to launch the first medical marijuana tour in Southeast Asia next year as they finalised a draft programme for plantations across Thailand.

The goal of the tour is to increase awareness of marijuana for medical purposes and inform those who are interested in growing the plant of the laws, said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister.

