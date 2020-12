The cabinet on Tuesday resolved to offer long-stay special tourist visas (STV) to visitors from every country instead of only those with low risks of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said the cabinet made the decision after the earlier limitation of the STV measure had brought fewer visitors than expected.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

