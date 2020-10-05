Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list1 min read
Thailand – Officials from both the Department of Public Health and the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed this weekend that only residents from countries that are considered low risk for the COVID-19 Coronavirus can apply for the new Special Tourist Visa program.
However, officials would not give a list of countries available and would only tell interested parties to speak to their local embassy or consulate.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News