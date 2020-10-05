October 5, 2020

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

2 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Entrance 4 to the main building

Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Entrance 4 to the main building. Photo: Mattes.


Thailand – Officials from both the Department of Public Health and the Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed this weekend that only residents from countries that are considered low risk for the COVID-19 Coronavirus can apply for the new Special Tourist Visa program.

However, officials would not give a list of countries available and would only tell interested parties to speak to their local embassy or consulate.

thepattayanews.com

Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

