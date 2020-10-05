Government Orders COVID-19 Vaccines for Thai citizens





NONTHABURI, Oct 5 (TNA) — The National Vaccine Institute has initially ordered COVID-19 vaccines for 50% of the Thai population and the reservation would cost the government 2.93 billion baht this month.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health, said the National Vaccine Committee approved the early reservation of COVID-19 vaccines for half the Thai population. Vaccine reservation for 20% of the population would be done through COVAX and that for 30% of the population would be directly sealed with manufacturers. Each person would need two doses of a vaccine, Dr Panprapa said.

