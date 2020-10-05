October 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Japanese biometric passport

Japanese biometric passport. Photo: Staka.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all Thai embassies and consulates around the world to promote the special long stay tourist visa.

The Ministry of Interior announced, on 30th of September, that some foreigners will be allowed to stay in Thailand by applying for a special tourist visa, designed specifically for a stay of 90 days and which can be extended twice by 90 days.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government Orders COVID-19 Vaccines for Thai citizens

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government Orders COVID-19 Vaccines for Thai citizens

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close