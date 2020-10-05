Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all Thai embassies and consulates around the world to promote the special long stay tourist visa.
The Ministry of Interior announced, on 30th of September, that some foreigners will be allowed to stay in Thailand by applying for a special tourist visa, designed specifically for a stay of 90 days and which can be extended twice by 90 days.
