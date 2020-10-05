October 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Massive fever testing during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Massive fever testing during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Five new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Thailand today, four foreigners and one Thai and all arrived from abroad.

According to the CCSA, two cases are Indian citizens, including a 27-year old auditor, arriving in Thailand from India on September 25th and entering alternative state quarantine on the same day. The first test on arrival was negative, but a second test, conducted on October 2nd, confirmed the infection after he developed sore throat. He was later admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government Orders COVID-19 Vaccines for Thai citizens

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand announces only residents from COVID-19 low risk countries can apply for the new special tourist visa but will not give a list

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government Orders COVID-19 Vaccines for Thai citizens

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai embassies and consulates promote Special Tourist Visas

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close