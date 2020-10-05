Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine





Five new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Thailand today, four foreigners and one Thai and all arrived from abroad.

According to the CCSA, two cases are Indian citizens, including a 27-year old auditor, arriving in Thailand from India on September 25th and entering alternative state quarantine on the same day. The first test on arrival was negative, but a second test, conducted on October 2nd, confirmed the infection after he developed sore throat. He was later admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

