Phuket officials silent on impending arrival of Chinese tourists





PHUKET: Phuket officials today (Oct 5) would neither confirm or deny whether the first tourists to enter the country would land at Phuket International Airport this Thursday (Oct 8), as announced by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn just last week.

Speaking to the press in Bangkok last Thursday (Oct 1), Minister Phiphat confirmed that a group of 150 Chinese nationals, all entering the country on the new Special Tourist Visa (STV), will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand on a chartered flight under the conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners, endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



