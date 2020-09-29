September 29, 2020

First group of Chinese tourists to arrive in Phuket on October 8th

Longtail boats in Phuket

Longtail boats in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (PIxabay).


On October 8th, a group of 150 Chinese nationals, issued with special tourist visas (STV), will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand, under the conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners endorsed by the CCSA yesterday.

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, said today that they will fly directly to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight, adding that another, smaller group of seven Chinese businessmen will arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a private jet on the same day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

