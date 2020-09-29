September 29, 2020

CCSA Allows Groups of Foreigners to Enter the Kingdom

Ferry to Koh Samui

Ferry to Koh Samui island. Photo: Pedro Krtička. CC BY 3.0.


The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday approved in principle the entry of foreign nationals to the kingdom including business visitors and tourists to help the country recover from the blows inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also agreed to extend the state of emergency for another month until Oct 31 as the global health crisis was not resolved and the virus outbreak in Myanmar was worsening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Chatrudee Theparat
BANGKOK POST

