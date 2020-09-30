October 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Miss Universe Thailand 2020 contestant disqualified for breaking contest rules

1 min read
3 days ago TN
65th Miss Universe logo

Logo Miss Universe 2016. Image: 65th Miss Universe organizers.


The organizing committee of Miss Universe Thailand 2020 has disqualified a leading contestant, for allegedly allowing her manager/chaperone to interfere with contest activities, in violation of the beauty contest rules.

Ms. Piyaporn Sankosik, a member of the committee with the exclusive rights to stage the Miss Universe contests in Thailand, told a news conference today (Wednesday) that the committee could not afford to grant any privileges to certain contestants and had to maintain fairness and equal treatment for all.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Miss Universe Thailand 2020 contestant disqualified for breaking contest rules 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases From Quarantined Arrivals

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thaksin Shinawatra recovers from COVID-19 infection

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Foreign Affairs Ministry Ready for Long-Stay Visitors

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases From Quarantined Arrivals

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain brings flooding to Pattaya and Banglamung

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thaksin Shinawatra recovers from COVID-19 infection

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Foreign Affairs Ministry Ready for Long-Stay Visitors

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close