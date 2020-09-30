Miss Universe Thailand 2020 contestant disqualified for breaking contest rules





The organizing committee of Miss Universe Thailand 2020 has disqualified a leading contestant, for allegedly allowing her manager/chaperone to interfere with contest activities, in violation of the beauty contest rules.

Ms. Piyaporn Sankosik, a member of the committee with the exclusive rights to stage the Miss Universe contests in Thailand, told a news conference today (Wednesday) that the committee could not afford to grant any privileges to certain contestants and had to maintain fairness and equal treatment for all.

By Thai PBS World

