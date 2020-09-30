Duterte Doubts ‘Allowing Facebook to Continue’ in Philippines After Social Giant Removes Accounts

Duterte Doubts ‘Allowing Facebook to Continue’ in Philippines After Social Giant Removes Accounts1 min read
Last week, Facebook removed what it described as a Philippine network of fake accounts after its operators allegedly used “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” to mislead users.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited Facebook officials to discuss the social network’s recent removal of several accounts that he claimed backed his government’s ideas, a move that Duterte hinted may question the feasibility of Facebook operating in his country.
“You know, Facebook, insurgency is about overturning government. What would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?” the Philippine president said on Monday without elaborating on which Facebook accounts he meant.
Full story: sputniknews.com
By Oleg Burunov
Sputnik International