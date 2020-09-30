September 30, 2020

Macron slams Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Karabakh

Emmanuel Macron in 2014

Emmanuel Macron in 2014. Photo: Gouvernement de la République française.


PanARMENIAN.Net – French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will be discussing Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald trump on September 30 and October 1, respectively.

Macron has slammed the Turkish statements on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as dangerous, “warlike” rhetoric, Sputnik reports.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations [in favour of Azerbaijan], which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous”, he stressed.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

