Macron slams Turkey’s “warlike” rhetoric on Karabakh





PanARMENIAN.Net – French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will be discussing Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian and American Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald trump on September 30 and October 1, respectively.

Macron has slammed the Turkish statements on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as dangerous, “warlike” rhetoric, Sputnik reports.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations [in favour of Azerbaijan], which I think are inconsiderate and dangerous”, he stressed.

