Armenian PM warns ‘aggressive’ Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict





Yerevan has urged Turkey not to meddle in ongoing hostilities over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that the conflict could spill out over regional borders. Ankara had earlier pledged “full support” to Azerbaijan.

“Turkey’s aggressive behavior is a serious cause for concern,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously said Azerbaijan, which is involved in heavy border fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, “is not alone” in the confrontation.

Such a stance “is fraught with catastrophic consequences for the South Caucasus and adjacent regions,” PM Pashinyan said. The international community should keep Turkey out of the conflict, he added, warning that the situation risked getting out of hand.

Full story: rt.com

RT

