September 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Armenian PM warns ‘aggressive’ Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

1 min read
12 mins ago TN
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a meeting

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a meeting. Photo: U.S. Department of Commerce.


Yerevan has urged Turkey not to meddle in ongoing hostilities over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that the conflict could spill out over regional borders. Ankara had earlier pledged “full support” to Azerbaijan.

“Turkey’s aggressive behavior is a serious cause for concern,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously said Azerbaijan, which is involved in heavy border fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, “is not alone” in the confrontation.

Such a stance “is fraught with catastrophic consequences for the South Caucasus and adjacent regions,” PM Pashinyan said. The international community should keep Turkey out of the conflict, he added, warning that the situation risked getting out of hand.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Armenian PM warns 'aggressive' Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Armenia announces martial law and mobilization

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

EU set to sanction Turkey over ships in disputed east Med exploration area

4 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 25 People Killed, Almost 12,800 Injured in One Week

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Armenian PM warns ‘aggressive’ Turkey to stay out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Body of unidentified man found floating in Sattahip bay

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

One new coronavirus case recorded in quarantine in Thailand on Sunday

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Armenia announces martial law and mobilization

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close