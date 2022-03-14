March 14, 2022

Motorcyclist cuts in front of train, schoolgirl pillion rider killed

Korat-Buriram train railway

Nakhon Ratchasima-Buriram railway line. Photo: Joe Robertson / Pexels.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was killed when a train hit the motorcycle on which she was the passenger at a guarded railway crossing in Sikhio district on Monday.

Pol Capt Sanoh Nualchanthuek, a Si Khiu duty officer, said the accident occurred about 10.30am at the railway crossing at Ban Don Wua, Moo 10, in tambon Lat Bua Khao.

Full story: Bangkok Post

