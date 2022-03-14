Motorcyclist cuts in front of train, schoolgirl pillion rider killed









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was killed when a train hit the motorcycle on which she was the passenger at a guarded railway crossing in Sikhio district on Monday.

Pol Capt Sanoh Nualchanthuek, a Si Khiu duty officer, said the accident occurred about 10.30am at the railway crossing at Ban Don Wua, Moo 10, in tambon Lat Bua Khao.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





