Motorcyclist cuts in front of train, schoolgirl pillion rider killed
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year-old schoolgirl was killed when a train hit the motorcycle on which she was the passenger at a guarded railway crossing in Sikhio district on Monday.
Pol Capt Sanoh Nualchanthuek, a Si Khiu duty officer, said the accident occurred about 10.30am at the railway crossing at Ban Don Wua, Moo 10, in tambon Lat Bua Khao.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
