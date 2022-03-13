March 13, 2022

Phuket hotels ‘helping’ stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists

6 mins ago TN
Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket

Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket. Photo by Gregory from Pexels.




Phuket: Businesses on this resort island are helping stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists by lowering the price of their accommodation, says the Thai Hotels Association.

“Due to flight cancellations, some 3,000 visitors from Russia and Ukraine are stranded in Phuket,” said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Pier in Rawai, Phuket.

Phuket Welcomes First Test & Go Tourists Traveling By Sea

3 days ago TN
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Phuket: Crew on gas tanker seek help after 13 months at sea

4 days ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket

Phuket hotels ‘helping’ stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists

6 mins ago TN
Thai children playing with an Elephant

Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration

11 mins ago TN
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Government Eyes Soft Power as Revenue Source

16 mins ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Tourists throng beach on Mekong River

22 hours ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Mother of Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ seeks second autopsy by Central Institute of Forensic Science

22 hours ago TN