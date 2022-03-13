Phuket hotels ‘helping’ stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists

Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Patong, Phuket. Photo by Gregory from Pexels.









Phuket: Businesses on this resort island are helping stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists by lowering the price of their accommodation, says the Thai Hotels Association.

“Due to flight cancellations, some 3,000 visitors from Russia and Ukraine are stranded in Phuket,” said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





