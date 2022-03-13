Phuket hotels ‘helping’ stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists
Phuket: Businesses on this resort island are helping stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists by lowering the price of their accommodation, says the Thai Hotels Association.
“Due to flight cancellations, some 3,000 visitors from Russia and Ukraine are stranded in Phuket,” said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, yesterday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST
