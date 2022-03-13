March 13, 2022

Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration

March 13, 2022
Thai children playing with an Elephant

Thai children playing with an Elephant




CHONBURI, Thailand, March 13 (Reuters) – Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a Thai botanical park on Sunday as the Southeast Asian country marked its annual Elephant Day.

Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and are used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.

