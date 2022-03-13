Thailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration









CHONBURI, Thailand, March 13 (Reuters) – Nearly 60 elephants enjoyed a huge fruit banquet at a Thai botanical park on Sunday as the Southeast Asian country marked its annual Elephant Day.

Elephants are a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand and are used for labour, transport, and battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

