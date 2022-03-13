March 13, 2022

Government Eyes Soft Power as Revenue Source

Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village, South Korea. Photo: Robert.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is looking to expand its soft power through delicacies, fashion, films and festivals.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the “Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023” event, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said cultural attributes will help generate more income for the nation. He noted that the government is now expanding the kingdom’s 5F high-potential cultural products and services to a broader audience.

