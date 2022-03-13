Government Eyes Soft Power as Revenue Source









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is looking to expand its soft power through delicacies, fashion, films and festivals.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the “Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023” event, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said cultural attributes will help generate more income for the nation. He noted that the government is now expanding the kingdom’s 5F high-potential cultural products and services to a broader audience.

Full story: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





