Government Eyes Soft Power as Revenue Source
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is looking to expand its soft power through delicacies, fashion, films and festivals.
Speaking at the handover ceremony of the “Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023” event, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said cultural attributes will help generate more income for the nation. He noted that the government is now expanding the kingdom’s 5F high-potential cultural products and services to a broader audience.
Full story: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand
