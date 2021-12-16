Nora Dance Becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

Nora Dance performed by Nora Thummnit Thaksin University Group at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in Thailand. Photo: Choo Yut Shing / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









PARIS, Dec 16 (TNA) – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has listed the “Nora” dance of Thailand as Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to the Thai embassy in Paris.

The embassy stated that the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage resolved in its 16th session to include “Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand” in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (RL) under the UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

