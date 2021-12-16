December 16, 2021

Man killed in drug-related clash in Chiang Mai

Police pick up truck in Chiang Mai, Thailand

CHIANG MAI: A man was found dead near backpacks containing 300,000 speed pills on Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire in Mae Ai district of the northern province.

Col Wichet Chansing, commander of paramilitary rangers at the Third Army Region, said that a paramilitary ranger patrol squad had exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected drug traffickers in Ban Pa Kui village of tambon Tha Ton at about 8.10pm on Wednesday.

