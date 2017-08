Police seized a total of 240,000 methamphitamine pills after a hot pursuit against a drug smuggling gang in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province early Sunday morning (Aug 20).

Acting on a tipoff that a substantial amount of ya ba was to be smuggled across from Myanmar into Mae Sai and heading southward for Bangkok, police in Mae Sai district immediately set up road blocks on a road running parallel to the border line.

By Thai PBS