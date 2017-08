BANGKOK, 20th August 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Narong Pipatanasai has visited flood victims in the northeastern city of Roi Et.

Admiral Narong and his team attended a meeting in Roi Et where he was briefed on an ongoing effort to help victims of the prolonged flooding in several communities. The flood was triggered by tropical storm Sonca.

