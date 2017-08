Buri Ram: The province is set to expand its commercial airport to accommodate growing visitor traffic after it was granted a budget of 140 million baht for the project.

A source in the provincial office said the budget was approved by the Nakhon Chaiburin provincial administrative cluster comprising Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Surin provinces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST