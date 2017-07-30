Sunday, July 30, 2017
Pattaya > Navy studies U-Tapao airport expansion for EEC

Navy studies U-Tapao airport expansion for EEC

U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong
TN Pattaya 0

CHONBURI, 30 July 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Navy is proceeding with the feasibility study for the expansion of U-Tapao airport on 6,500 rai land to support the Eastern Economic Corridor’s (EEC) development, potentially raising the country’s industrial and economic capabilities.

U-Tapao Airport’s director Rear Admiral Worapon Tongpreecha said the Cabinet had approved the 760 million baht budget for the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport, a budget which the Royal Thai Navy will use to pursue the project in order to support the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor, which covers the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
