Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Development of U-Tapao Airport makes great progress

Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport
RAYONG, 5th April 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has chaired a meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development policy committee, and visited the EEC project at U-Tapao Airport.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha presided over the first meeting of the EEC development policy committee in 2017, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusriphitak and relevant ministers and heads of relevant government agencies.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

TN
