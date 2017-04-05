Pipe Bomb Injures 2 People Near Grand Palace

Two women were injured when a pipe bomb blew up Wednesday night near Bangkok’s Grand Palace and Monument of Democracy, police said.

The explosion was the first bomb blast to hit the Thai capital since 20 people were killed and 125 injured in the bombing of the Erawan Shrine, a popular tourist spot in Bangkok, on Aug. 17, 2015.

Two Uyghur men are standing trial over charges stemming from that incident, but police had little information available on who may have planted the bomb that went off at around 8 p.m. Wednesday as a municipal sanitation worker emptied a trash bin.

“The bomb exploded in front of the old national lottery office, at Rajadamnoen Klang Road. A Bangkok janitor cleaned up the area and the bomb went off. She suffered a slight injury,” police Col. Pitak Suthikul, chief of the Chanasongkram district police station whose jurisdiction covers the bomb site, told reporters, according to local news reports.

Thai media identified the injured sanitation worker as Suriyaporn Pulsombat and a passer-by who was injured as Pimwara Raweenopasit.

The bomb was a low-powered explosive device made from black powder and PVC piping. Moving it could have caused it to ignite, said police Col. Kamthon Uycharoen, the chief of the police bomb squad who inspected the scene.

“It’s not an act of terrorism or an act to stir unrest,” National Police Chief Gen. Chakthip Chaichinda told Reuters.

According to police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakpan, the commander of police emergency services, the bomb likely belonged to members of a youth motorbike gang who left it in the bin to elude a police checkpoint in the area, according to reports.

Nontarat Phaicharoen

Bangkok

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.