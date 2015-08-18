Bangkok blast suspect identified, police release images

Thai police have released photos of the suspect who planted a bomb at Erawan Shrine in Ratchaprasong intersection, Bangkok. Police have also released CCTV footage showing the suspect just moments before the explosion. Watch the video here

The man with shaggy dark hair wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark shorts and funky eyeglasses was seen carrying a backpack and sitting down on a bench inside the shrine, and left his bag behind the bench. Moments before the deadly blast, he dialed a number from his mobile phone and left the scene quickly. As can be seen from the footage, the suspect had both of his forearms covered with sweatbands, which may indicate an attempt to hide a tattoo or wound to prevent being identified.

Thai authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect is a Thai national or a foreigner, however the images seem to suggest that the man could be an arab or Turkish.

Bangkok police said that a man wearing a yellow t-shirt “is definitely the bomber”.

The blast occurred on Monday around 19:00pm killing 20 people and injuring 125, among the victims 9 foreigners from China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and a law student from from Hong Kong who was studying abroad in London, Telegraph reported.

Police chief said he did not rule out any motives, including the repatriation of Uighurs to China and the decision to strip the police rank from former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the Bangkok Post reports.

Thai police chief Somyot Pumpanmuang said the bomb thrown into the Chao Phraya River today and yesterday’s bombing of the Erawan Shrine are actions committed by the same criminals, who could be foreigners.

if you have information that could help identify the suspect call 1599 (24hrs) or email: news.prpolice(at)gmail.com or webmaster(at)royalthaipolice.go.th.