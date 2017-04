SAMUT PRAKAN – A Vietnamese cargo ship ploughed into riverside houses along the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district on Wednesday morning, damaging three homes.

The Star 62 ran aground at Phra Pradaeng pier off Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan road in tambon Talad around 8.30am, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN