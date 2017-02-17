Friday, February 17, 2017
Diesel carrying cargo ship sinks off Phuket

Cargo Ship Seityomaru
PHUKET: A cargo ship carrying 5,000 litres of diesel and food sank off Koh Kheaw (Green Island) yesterday, all people on board were rescued and no injuries were reported.

At 4:30pm yesterday (Feb16) at Rassada Pier, Lt Col Prasert Srikhunnarat together with officers from the Phuket Marine Police questioned 35-year-old Mr Thanee Martchay from Phang Nga – the Captain of the Chocksutthida 2 cargo ship – and Mr Tone, a Burmese crew member who were on board the vessel when it sank off Koh Kheaw earlier in the day.

