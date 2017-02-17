Pheu Thai Party still waiting for authorities’ invitation to reconciliation talks

Friday, February 17, 2017
Chusak Sirinil, Pheu Thai's legal adviser
THE PHEU Thai Party has not yet received a request to attend the invitation-only reconciliation talks which kicked off on Tuesday, despite authorities’ claims of inclusiveness and assurance that all 70 parties had been invited.

As of 2pm yesterday, the party which led the government before the 2014 coup, had not received an invitation letter that the reconciliation preparation committee claimed to have been sent to every party registered with the Election Commission, said its acting secretary Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday.

By KASAMAKORN CHANWANPEN,
PRAPHAN JINDALERTUNDOMDEE

