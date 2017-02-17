HIA suggests investment guidelines in Thailand

BANGKOK, 17 February 2016 (NNT) – The Honorary Investment Advisors (HIA), which comprise 34 chief executive officers of several leading companies worldwide, have suggested a series of investment guidelines for Thailand.

The suggestions were made during the second general meeting of the HIA, which aimed to gather ideas to boost investment in the Kingdom. The meeting also acknowledged the government’s emphasis on creating a favorable investment climate.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn