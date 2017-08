SAMUI — Two German students were killed in a road accident on Koh Samui on Sunday night when their motorcycle crashed into a vehicle driven by Russian tourist.

At about 9pm, the German couple was riding a motorbike down Tawee Rat Pakdee Road when they collided with a SUV driven by 45-year-old Oleg Belikov.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

