Five members of a family including a six-year-old boy were killed when the pickup truck carrying them crashed into the back of an 18-wheel tractor trailer in Surat Thani late on Sunday night.

Noting the absence of skid marks at the scene on Surat-Takuapa Toad in Tambon Ban Thamniab, Khirirat Nikhom district, police suspect the driver had dozed off at the wheel.

