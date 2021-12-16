Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister thanked everyone in Thailand for their help in getting Thailand close to meeting its goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Spokesperson to Prime Minister’s Office Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to the Thai people for helping Thailand nearly reach its vaccine goal of 100 million doses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





