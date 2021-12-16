December 16, 2021

Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses

8 mins ago TN
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister thanked everyone in Thailand for their help in getting Thailand close to meeting its goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Spokesperson to Prime Minister’s Office Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to the Thai people for helping Thailand nearly reach its vaccine goal of 100 million doses.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Nora Dance performed by Nora Thummnit Thaksin University Group at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in Thailand

Nora Dance Becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

10 mins ago TN
Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Chula Develops the First 3-Gene RT-LAMP COVID-19 Test Kit in Thailand

21 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament votes down bills aimed at rescinding junta’s post-coup orders

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Excessive PM2.5 dust covering 23 areas in and around Bangkok

6 mins ago TN
“ChulaCov19” Thailand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Tested on Humans

Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses

8 mins ago TN
Nora Dance performed by Nora Thummnit Thaksin University Group at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre in Thailand

Nora Dance Becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

10 mins ago TN
Police pick up truck in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Man killed in drug-related clash in Chiang Mai

16 mins ago TN
Performing test on bank notes on the market with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Chula Develops the First 3-Gene RT-LAMP COVID-19 Test Kit in Thailand

21 mins ago Chulalongkorn University