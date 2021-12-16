Prayut Thanks Thais As Vaccination Nearly Reaches 100 Million Doses
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister thanked everyone in Thailand for their help in getting Thailand close to meeting its goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Deputy Spokesperson to Prime Minister’s Office Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to the Thai people for helping Thailand nearly reach its vaccine goal of 100 million doses.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter : Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand