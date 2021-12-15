Prayut Visits Southern Border Provinces
YALA, Dec 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Yala and Pattani provinces to follow up on the implementation progress of the Government’s policies on socio-economic and security development there, according to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
Prime Minister and delegation attended a meeting at Yala Provincial Government Center Building.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
