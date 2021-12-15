December 15, 2021

Prayut Visits Southern Border Provinces

14 mins ago TN
Betong checkpoint in Yala

Betong checkpoint in Yala, near the Thai-Malaysiann border. Image: Fannykong.




YALA, Dec 15 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is visiting Yala and Pattani provinces to follow up on the implementation progress of the Government’s policies on socio-economic and security development there, according to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Prime Minister and delegation attended a meeting at Yala Provincial Government Center Building.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Songkhla Sea Port

Headless body found on Songkhla beach

11 mins ago TN
Maya Bay in the Phi Phi Islands, Krabi

Maya Bay to reopen on New Year’s Day with restrictions

17 hours ago TN
State Railway of Thailand's Alsthom ALD 4301 diesel electric locomotive

Train Service through Pattani Resumes after Bombing

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan

Thai parliament votes down bills aimed at rescinding junta’s post-coup orders

1 min ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Headless body found on Songkhla beach

11 mins ago TN
Betong checkpoint in Yala

Prayut Visits Southern Border Provinces

14 mins ago TN
Ambulance at Maha Rat Road, Bangkok

Well-known Thai hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack

20 mins ago TN
Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai

Thai Hom Mali Rice Is World Champion for 2nd Consecutive Year

48 mins ago TN