Headless body found on Songkhla beach
SONGKHLA: A headless human body, decomposed to the bones, was found on an ocean beach by a man out for a walk on Wednesday morning in Muang district.
Taweesak Singthong, 72, reported to police that he came across the skeletal remains near the shoreline at Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Rup Chang, Pol Capt Monchai Tonkocharn, a Muang investigator, said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
