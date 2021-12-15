Headless body found on Songkhla beach









SONGKHLA: A headless human body, decomposed to the bones, was found on an ocean beach by a man out for a walk on Wednesday morning in Muang district.

Taweesak Singthong, 72, reported to police that he came across the skeletal remains near the shoreline at Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Rup Chang, Pol Capt Monchai Tonkocharn, a Muang investigator, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





