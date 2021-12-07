December 7, 2021

Authorities slammed for mass arrest of protesters of Songkhla’s industrial project

December 7, 2021
The Government House in Bangkok, the offices of the Prime Minister of Thailand

Environment advocacy and community rights groups slammed the Thai government today (Tuesday) over the arrest of about 36 protesters, from Songkhla’s Jana district, who were rallying at Government House in Bangkok on Monday night.

Bangkok’s riot police broke up the protest at about 9pm last night after the protesters set up camp in front of Government House, ahead of a planned prolonged protest, to demand that the government comply with the agreement on the controversial industrial estate project in their district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

