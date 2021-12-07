Ministry of Public Health issuing free e-vaccine passports from 1-31 Dec 2021
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that it will issue the e-Vaccine Passport for those who have been vaccinated in Thailand, free of charge.
Anyone who wishes to be issued the e-Vaccine Passport may make a request through the “International Certificate” menu in the Mor Prom application on their phone.
