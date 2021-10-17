  • October 17, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Certification now ready on Mor Prom app

iPhone 11 front view. Photo: piqsels. CC0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Dr. Kittipong Sanchatviroon, Director of Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) revealed on October 16th, that people who are looking to travel abroad after country reopening can obtain vaccination passport at any of the 100 venues designated by the Department of Disease Control.

Some of these venues are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, namely the Institute for Urban Disease Prevention and Control, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Division of General Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control in Nonthaburi Province.

Outside of these two cities, people can obtain a vaccine passport at 92 other locations such as Disease Control and Prevention Offices in Chiang Mai, Sara Buri, Chonburi, Khon Kaen, and Songkhla, just to name some.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



