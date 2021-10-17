Long queues return to Phuket Check Point









PHUKET: Long queues returned to Phuket Check Point on the only road leading onto the island yesterday (Oct 16), as the requirements for domestic travellers to enter Phuket were eased to allow all people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 without having to prove they have tested negative for the virus in the past seven days.

Officers at the checkpoint estimate that the number of vehicles coming onto the island will soon average 10,000 a day, up from the average 1,000 vehicles per day under the previous control measures, said one report by Phuket officials.

By The Phuket News






