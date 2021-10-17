  • October 17, 2021
Allegedly intoxicated Korean driver crashes into Pattaya traffic light during curfew

Pattaya Walking Street during daytime. Photo: Orientalgetaway.




An allegedly intoxicated Korean driver has sustained minor injuries after crashing into a traffic light in Pattaya last night during a Covid-19 curfew (October 15th).

The Pattaya City Police was notified of the accident at 10:50 P.M. on Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya in Nongprue. This is, TPN media notes, during a mandatory Covid-19 curfew period from 10:00 P.M. to 4:00 A.M. The curfew, however, has changed to 11:00 P.M. to 3:00 A.M. as of today, October 16th, 2021. It is unknown if the driver had a permit to be out during this time period.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



