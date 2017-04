Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will impose “Five Nos” for revelers during the Songkran festival plus no entertainment activities.

The Five Nos are: no huge water guns; no alcoholic drinks; no powder; no over-exposure dress and no excessive use of water.

On top of that, there will be no entertainment activities during the festival. This means that loud music and dancing on the back of pickup trucks will be prohibited.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters