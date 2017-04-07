Agencies launch campaign against alcohol, sexual assault during Songkran

BANGKOK, 7 April 2017 (NNT) – To ensure happiness during the Songkran Festival, many agencies are joining hands to hold a campaign to prevent alcohol consumption and sexual harassment against revelers.

Permanent Secretary for Social Development and Human Security Maitree Intusut held a press conference with representatives from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation and other partner agencies to unveil a project to stop drinking and sexual harassment during Songkran. The move is aimed to encourage participants of water play to respect the law and refrain from breaching other people’s rights.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit