UDON THANI: Officials were stunned to discover that one-fifth of the military draft candidates who reported in Muang district on Friday tested positive for drugs.

A total of 495 men aged 21 from six tambons reported for the annual draft, held in a hall at the CentralPlaza Udonthani shopping centre on Friday. The process included physical examinations and urine tests for drugs, and 97 men or 20% tested positive.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE