Malaysia to host its last-ever F1 race this year

PanARMENIAN.Net – Malaysia will stage its final Formula One Grand Prix in October after the government and the sport’s commercial rights holders announced on Friday, April 7 that their hosting agreement would end a year early, Reuters reports.

The Southeast Asian country has hosted a round of the world championships at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) since 1999 but the government said last November that the deal would not be renewed when it expired at the end of 2018.

On Friday, however, both parties announced that the October 1 race this year would be the last.

“It’s always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula 1 family,” Formula One commercial operations managing director Sean Bratches said in a statement.

