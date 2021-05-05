May 5, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreign Ministry Warns Thais about Buying COVID-19 Vaccine Packages with travel bookings

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Breaking News

Breaking News. Image: GoodManPL (Pixabay).


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Thais, seeking to get free COVID-19 vaccines as part of tour packages to the United States, to check the regulations in the states they plan visit, since the situation is still fluid.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said, in general, people aged 16 and over, who live in or have legally entered the US, can seek COVID-19 vaccination free of charge.

The criteria and procedures, however, differ in each state. In some states, vaccine recipients are required to have permanent residences or jobs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Chulalongkorn University Innovations for Society to Fight COVID-19

14 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
1 min read

Brazilian COVID variant detected in state quarantine as daily infections surge

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 2,112 new COVID cases, 15 Covid deaths on Wednesday

39 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Chulalongkorn University Innovations for Society to Fight COVID-19

14 mins ago Chulalongkorn University
1 min read

Brazilian COVID variant detected in state quarantine as daily infections surge

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 2,112 new COVID cases, 15 Covid deaths on Wednesday

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pfizer Vaccine Pending Negotiations: FDA

45 mins ago TN

Disabled