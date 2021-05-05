Foreign Ministry Warns Thais about Buying COVID-19 Vaccine Packages with travel bookings





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Thais, seeking to get free COVID-19 vaccines as part of tour packages to the United States, to check the regulations in the states they plan visit, since the situation is still fluid.

Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said, in general, people aged 16 and over, who live in or have legally entered the US, can seek COVID-19 vaccination free of charge.

The criteria and procedures, however, differ in each state. In some states, vaccine recipients are required to have permanent residences or jobs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

